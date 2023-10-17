Today is Tuesday October 17, 2023
Motion Picture Academy taps producers, director for 96th Oscars

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 1:19 pm
AMPAS

On Tuesday, the Motion Picture Academy announced the producers and director for the 96th annual Oscars telecast, which will air live March 10 on ABC.

Seven-year veteran of the broadcast Raj Kapoor has been named executive producer and showrunner; he won an Emmy for executive producing the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adele: One Night Only.

Katy Mullan was named the executive producer of this year's broadcast, her first telecast in that position, while Hamish Hamilton will be taking his fourth turn as director.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang noted, "Raj and Hamish have been incredible Oscars collaborators, and we are delighted to welcome them and Katy to lead the 96th Oscars. Their deep love of cinema, fresh vision, and tremendous live television expertise is perfect for our reinvigorated show."

