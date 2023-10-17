US Rep. calls for ‘swift and forceful action’ at Austin airport after string of near-misses

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 12:25 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Monday called for the Federal Aviation Administration to up the number of air traffic controllers for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the surrounding airspace, urging “swift and forceful action” to address the cause of a string of near-misses between aircraft in the past year. The Austin Democrat’s urging comes after the Austin airport has been the backdrop of at least three near-misses this year. The latest incident was last month when the pilot of a private jet made an evasive maneuver to avoid an F-18 military fighter plane seeking to land at the airport.

“Multiple near-miss incidents at our airport are totally unacceptable. We need action before lives are lost in a costly disaster,” Doggett wrote in a two-page letter addressed to the acting FAA director, Polly Trottenberg.

More:Private jet took ‘evasive action’ to avoid a fighter plane at Austin airport, FAA says

The FAA declined to comment on Doggett’s letter. In a written statement, Crystal Essiaw, an FAA spokesperson, said the FAA would respond to Doggett directly.

Significant growth post-COVID-19 pandemic at the Austin airport has compounded the problem, Doggett said. In the letter, he wrote staffing levels at the Austin airport for air traffic controllers are “inadequate to safely handle the growing level of traffic our airport is experiencing.”

Read the entire article HERE.

Go Back