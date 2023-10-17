Today is Tuesday October 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Apple TV+ teases ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 10:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy Apple

On Tuesday, Apple revealed a first-look photo from its upcoming holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

The Ted Lasso Emmy winner dons a gold gown, smiling broadly with a mic in hand, in front of a fully dressed Christmas tree.

The special will debut November 22 on the streaming service. Apple notes Waddingham "will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum." The guests have yet to be revealed.

"The special was recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band," Apple continues.

The producers of Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Done + Dusted, previously presented specials including Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, The Little Mermaid Live! and John Legend's A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC