Tyler police searching for missing teen

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 11:00 am

TYLER — Tyler police are searching for a teen reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Allison Morley, 13, was said to have left her residence on Hudnall Drive around 11:45 Monday night. She’s described as 5’4 and 130lbs with brown/red hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a scar on her left arm. No word on what she was wearing. Allison has been entered as a missing person/runaway. If you see Allison or know her location, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

