Murder suspect arrested following discovery of woman’s body

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 8:54 am
Murder suspect arrested following discovery of woman’s bodyMARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Victory Drive. According to our news partner KETK, officers conducting a welfare check found Camri Johnson, 26, of Marshall, dead around 11:40 p.m. on Monday. An investigation later resulted in the arrest of Windell Moris Jr., 23. Moris is being held at Harrison County Jail on charges of homicide and abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return. Marshall PD detectives, patrol officers and investigators are continuing to gather information about the incident.



