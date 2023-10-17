Settlement limits future border separations for 8 years

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 7:56 am

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A proposed court settlement prevents the government from policies to separate migrant parents from their children at the border for eight years. The agreement announced Monday also provides families that were split under the Trump administration with temporary legal status and short-term housing aid. If approved by a judge, the settlement between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union would at least temporarily prohibit the type of “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration under which former President Donald Trump separated thousands of families. Trump hasn’t ruled out such an effort if elected president next year.

