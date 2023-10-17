Today is Tuesday October 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Settlement limits future border separations for 8 years

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 7:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN DIEGO (AP) — A proposed court settlement prevents the government from policies to separate migrant parents from their children at the border for eight years. The agreement announced Monday also provides families that were split under the Trump administration with temporary legal status and short-term housing aid. If approved by a judge, the settlement between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union would at least temporarily prohibit the type of “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration under which former President Donald Trump separated thousands of families. Trump hasn’t ruled out such an effort if elected president next year.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC