Southwest makes a pitch for frequent flyers

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 7:55 am

DALLAS (AP) — There’s a battle brewing in the airline business to attract travelers who want elite status in a frequent-flyer program. Southwest Airlines said Monday that it will lower the number of flights needed to qualify for the top two levels of its Rapid Rewards program starting next year. That’s the opposite approach that Delta took when it announced last month that it’ll get harder to reach elite status. Delta is reconsidering those changes after being skewered by customers on social media.

