Three suspects arrested following I-20 pursuit

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 6:16 am
Three suspects arrested following I-20 pursuitSMITH COUNTY — Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three men after a pursuit that started in Minden, Louisiana ended in Smith County on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, a gray Chevrolet Camaro that was reportedly stolen in Dallas was able to evade pursuing law enforcement from Minden and was later spotted around 11:45 a.m. by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officials said. Gregg County deputies pursued the vehicle to the Smith County line, when Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over the chase continuing west on Interstate 20. A Smith County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable reportedly deployed a spike strip which the Camaro hit at the intersection of Interstate 20 and US 69 North.

Officials said they lost sight of the Camaro after it exited Interstate 20 at Toll 49 before the vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 4155. Law enforcement established a perimeter around the area an eye witness reported the suspects going into and a Precinct 5 K-9 tracked them until they were taken into custody, according to a press release.

Everl Cardenas, 23, Terrence Boley , 18, and Christopher Powell, 18, will reportedly be charged with evading and additional charges, officials said.



