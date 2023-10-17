Rams CB Derion Kendrick arrested, faces concealed weapon charge

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 5:38 am

BySARAH BARSHOP

LOS ANGELES — Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning and faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Los Angeles County jail inmate records indicate Kendrick was arrested after a traffic stop in Hollywood, several hours after the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona at SoFi Stadium.

TMZ reported officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car.

Kendrick was booked at 2:14 a.m. local time, and there was no record of his release by midafternoon.

Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged the arrest during his Monday media availability but declined to answer most questions about Kendrick. He declined to say whether Kendrick was still in jail.

“We’re continuing to gather more information,” McVay said. “And so, until then, I’m going to just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. And I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don’t have the totality of it other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning.”

McVay declined to say whether he expected Kendrick to be available to play or practice this week, saying, “Until I have all of the information, it’s hard for me to answer anything further with regards to his status, any of those types of things.”

McVay said the Rams were “in communication with the league early this morning” regarding Kendrick’s arrest.

Kendrick, a 2022 sixth-round pick, played all but eight defensive snaps for the Rams on Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.

