Trevor May rips Athletics owner while announcing retirement

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 5:37 am

ByABC News

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May ripped owner John Fisher while announcing his retirement on his Twitch stream Monday.

“Sell the team, dude. … Sell it, man,” he said. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s— about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.”

Fisher, whose parents founded Gap, is attempting to relocate the A’s to Las Vegas in a move heavily criticized by Oakland fans. Fisher has been unloved by the fan base for years as the team routinely ranks near the bottom in payroll.

The A’s finished a major-league-worst 50-112 this season.

“If you’re going to be a greedy f—, own it,” May said. “There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. … Do what you’re going to do, bro. Whatever, you’re a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power — you shouldn’t have any because you haven’t earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.”

A veteran of nine years in the majors, May spent his first six with the Minnesota Twins before two seasons with the New York Mets. The 34-year-old right-hander had 21 saves for the A’s in 2023 and went 4-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 46⅔ innings.

He finished his career on an impressive roll, going 1-0 with nine saves and 0.00 ERA in his final 15 appearances.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Go Back