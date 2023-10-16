Motorcyclist killed in collision with 18-wheeler in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2023 at 3:54 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle in Henderson County left a Mabank man dead on Friday according to our colleagues at KETK. According to a preliminary report from DPS, a 2008 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a trailer was going east on FM 85 at 2:53 p.m., roughly three miles west of Seven Points. A 2004 Harley Davidson was going west on FM 85 when the truck tractor reportedly failed to yield the right of way and turned left on FM 2613 in front of the semi. Trapped driver freed after crashing into tree in Gun Barrel City. 50-year-old Ray Robert Stickinger from Mabank died at the scene. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

