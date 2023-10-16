2 hospitalized after shooting at Angelina County nightclub

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2023 at 3:49 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at an Angelina County nightclub according to our news colleagues at KETK. According to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, deputies responded to the Cabbage Patch club at 482 Charlton Road in the early morning hours Sunday. Deputies found 20-year-old Destini Dodd and 30-year-old Trevor Devon Parks at the scene with gunshot wounds. A Lufkin Fire Department ambulance took both victims to a Lufkin hospital before moving them to Houston area hospitals due to their life-threatening wounds.

The shooting is under investigation and people from the scene were interviewed by the sheriff’s office.

The Cabbage Patch is also the site of the fatal shooting that happened in March of this year where investigators found more than 80 spent shell casings. That shooting resulted in the death of 19-year-old Justavian Fann of Jasper.

No further information is available on the condition of Dodd and Parks and the investigation is ongoing.

