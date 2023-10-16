Four inmates escape from a Georgia detention center

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

(BIBB COUNTY, Ga.) -- Investigators in Georgia are asking for the public's help in finding four men who escaped from a jail early Monday morning.

The four detainees allegedly escaped the Bibb County Detention Center around 3 a.m. local time through a damaged day room window and a cut fence, the Bibb County Sheriff's office said. A blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and picked up the men before fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The fugitives were identified as Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held on murder charges, Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held on aggravated assault charges, Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being held by the U.S. Marshalls for an undisclosed charge, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being held on possession of a firearm and drug trafficking charges, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The detention center is located roughly 85 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

