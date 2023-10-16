Today is Monday October 16, 2023
Creepy trailer drops for ‘American Horror Stories’ Huluween event

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2023 at 1:40 pm
Hulu

On Monday, FX dropped a trailer for its American Horror Stories Huluween event, a special, four-episode anthology streaming October 26 on Hulu.

The four installments include "Bestie," about a young woman mourning her mom who "seeks connection in a mysterious online friend"; "Tapeworm," in which an up-and-coming model swallows what she thinks is the key to a dream body and turns out to be a nightmare; "Daphne," about an Alexa-like device that becomes obsessed with its user, and "Organ," about an online date that takes a cannibalistic turn.

The cast of the series' four installments varies, but the anthology collectively features Lisa Rinna, Laura Kariuki, Reid Scott, Annie Hamilton, Emma Halleen, Raúl Castillo and Emily Browning, among others.

American Horror Stories is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story, the most recent of which, American Horror Story: Delicate, is now airing Wednesday nights on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

