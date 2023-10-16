Riz Ahmed decries “horrific and wrong” events in Israel and Gaza

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed took to social media to lament the deadly state of affairs in Israel and Gaza in the wake of "horrific and wrong" Hamas terror attacks.

"We are told there are two sides to what is happening in Israel and Palestine," says the English actor of Pakistani descent. "But in my heart, I know there is only one - the side of our humanity."

The Sound of Metal Oscar nominee and winner for The Long Goodbye added, "What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real."

He then added of Israel's response, "What's happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored."

Ahmed called for the end of "indiscriminate bombing of Gaza's civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity, [and] the forced displacement of people from their homes," calling them "morally indefensible war crimes."

The attacks in Israel at the hands of the terror group Hamas left at least 1,300 dead and more than 3,200 injured, with scores of hostages snatched by its fighters.

The Palestinian authority claims more than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's ongoing response; more than 8,000 have been injured.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back