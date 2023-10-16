Pete Davidson tackles tabloid headlines, dating history in ‘SNL”s ‘Barbie’-spoofing “I’m Just Pete”

Pete Davidson wants his work to be taken seriously, but he's not nearly serious enough to blame you for thinking otherwise.

That's the gist of "I'm Just Pete," the Barbie-spoofing video that aired during his SNL-hosting gig over the weekend.

The send-up of Ryan Gosling's hit "I'm Just Ken" from Greta Gerwig's blockbuster begins with an excited Pete bringing a cake to his SNL colleagues -- only to have him overhearing them poking fun at him.

"No one cares about the work I do," Pete sings, referring to his Peacock series Bupkis, "I made a show with Joe Pesci too, and no one streamed it but my mom."

He also makes fun of his purchase of a Staten Island ferry with another SNL-er from the borough: "When I'm high I do things like call up Colin Jost and say, 'Homey, we should buy a boat."

Pete also refers to his so-called "butthole eyes," adding, "yet I never sleep alone at night." The chorus has him triumphantly declaring, "I'm just Pete/Anyone else I'd be a three/But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy -- 'cause it's an ugly industry."

Of course, there's references to his long list of actual -- and rumored -- girlfriends, including everyone from Michelle Obama and Flo from the Progressive Insurance commercials, according to the video.

As for his relationship with Kim Kardashian, the 29-year-old comic says, "People online still call me Skete, because of a guy whose name I can't say legally," before a flash of Kanye West appears on screen.

The video ends with another self-deprecating jab: With Chloe Fineman subbing for Barbie, they peel out in a pink Dream Car -- only to have Pete crash it into her matching Malibu pad. "Not again!" he laments.

