TxDOT project updates for the week of Oct. 16

TxDOT project updates for the week of Oct. 16SMITH COUNTY — TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 16, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones. This week, Tyler Maintenance crews will be repairing base failures on FM 724 at various locations from SH 64 to SH 110. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be repairing base failures at various locations throughout the county. For a full list of projects in the East Texas area, click here.



