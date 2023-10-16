Today is Monday October 16, 2023
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ tops the box office with record-setting $128 million global haul

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2023 at 5:36 am
Taylor Swift Productions

Taylor Swift continues to have the Midas touch.

Her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour scooped up an estimated $96 million weekend at the domestic box office and another $32 million overseas, for a global haul of $128 million -- breaking the record for a concert film set by Michael Jackson's This Is It, which opened with $74.3 million in 2009.

The Eras Tour also had the second-biggest opening day at the North American box office, pulling in $39 million -- just shy of 2019's Joker with $39.3 million and beating the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Halloween, which grossed $37.4 million and $33 million, respectively.

Taylor also recorded the seventh-biggest opening day of 2023, landing in between Oppenheimer and The Little Mermaid's respective $43 million and $38 million.

The Exorcist: Believer took second place with an estimated $11 million domestic haul, bringing its two-week tally to $44.9 million in North America and $85 million globally.

Third place went to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which grabbed an estimated $7 million, for a total of $49.9 million domestically and $126.4 million worldwide after three weeks.

Saw X pulled up in fourth place with an estimated $5.7 million, bringing its three-week North American tally to $41.4 million and $71.3 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was The Creator with an estimated $4.3 million weekend. Its three-week total now stands at $32.4 million domestically and $79.1 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



