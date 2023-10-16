Today is Monday October 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SPCA of East Texas opens new 16,000-square-foot facility

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2023 at 4:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SPCA of East Texas opens new 16,000-square-foot facilityTYLER — Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Bryan cut the ribbon for the SPCA of East Texas‘ new 16,000-square-foot building in Tyler on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, this new facility twice the size of their previous building and is located right next to their existing dog park. The new south Tyler location will help them expand their services for people living in Tyler and even further out in places like Jacksonville and Palestine. “This building is so much better for the dogs. For their state of mind. We’ve noticed the difference since we’ve moved over here and the cats too,” said Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas. “But it’s also allowing us to help more people that are having dogs dumped on them or you know unwanted litters of puppies or kittens.”

Bryan reflected on her time volunteering with the SPCA of East Texas and how special this new facility is for them. “I volunteered at the adoption center when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing to come and play with the pets and to see them get adopted into their forever homes. So being here today is really special to see that this building has come together,” Said Bryan. The SPCA of East Texas said the new location can offer fostering, adoption and health services within the same building and that it’s all possible thanks to donations from East Texas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC