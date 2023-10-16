Olympic champion gymnast making ‘remarkable’ progress

HOUSTON (AP) – The family of Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton says she is making “remarkable” progress in her battle with a rare form of pneumonia. McKenna Kelley, one of Retton’s four daughters, posted on Instagram that the 55-year-old Retton’s breathing is becoming stronger and her “path to recovery is steadily progressing.” The family had disclosed earlier this week that Retton was “fighting for her life.” Kelley says Retton is responding to treatment and her recovery will be a “lengthy” journey. A fund set up by Retton’s daughters to offset her medical expenses had topped $400,000 just days after it was launched.

