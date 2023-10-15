Driver freed after crashing into tree in Gun Barrel City

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2023 at 6:18 pm

GUN BARREL CITY – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that they freed a driver who was trapped in their vehicle after crashing into a tree on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Legendary Lane when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. According to Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the speed of the crash trapped the driver inside and they had to use Hurst Jaws of Life Rescue Tools to free the driver. The driver was transported to a hospital in Tyler by helicopter, officials said. Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, the Seven Points Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

