Breaking News: TV icon Suzanne Somers dead at 76

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2023 at 4:12 pm

Breaking News: TV icon Suzanne Somers dead at 76 – Suzanne Somers, the actress best known for her roles in TV comedies including Three’s Company and Step by Step, has died, her longtime publicist announced Sunday. She was 76 years old. Read More

