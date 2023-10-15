Today is Sunday October 15, 2023
Commanders’ Charles Leno Jr. won’t play after wife’s miscarriage

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2023 at 2:35 pm
ByABC News

Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr. will not play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after his wife shared on social media that she had a miscarriage.

Jen Leno posted Sunday morning that “our baby girl, Paitynn Maui Leno, gained her wings unexpectedly.”

“She came into this world just like her big sisters, quick & fierce, & was such a fighter,” Jen Leno wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has poured so much love & prayer into us throughout this journey. Rest easy sweet girl.”

Charles Leno also shared the posts on his social media accounts. The couple has three daughters and had expected Paitynn to be born in the spring.

The Commanders had downgraded Leno to out Sunday for personal reasons.



