Today is Sunday October 15, 2023
Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton ejected for hit on Titans’ Chris Moore

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2023 at 2:34 pm
ByJAMISON HENSLEY

LONDON — Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected midway through the third quarter of Baltimore’s 24-16 victory over the Titans for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tennessee wide receiver Chris Moore.

Hamilton is the third player in the NFL to get disqualified this season.

On first-and-15, Hamilton delivered a vicious hit over the middle near the goal line. Hamilton’s helmet collided flush with the left side of Moore’s head. Moore, who is a former Raven, got up wobbly and headed to the locker room.

After Hamilton was ejected, Titans running back Derrick Henry scored on a 15-yard run to cut the Ravens’ lead to 18-13. At that point, Baltimore had been penalized five times for 69 yards.

The loss of Hamilton was a major one for Baltimore. A first-round pick from a year ago, Hamilton entered Sunday’s game as the team’s fourth-leading tackler (29) and leader in sacks (three).

Geno Stone replaced Hamilton and intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill later in the third quarter.



