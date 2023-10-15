Today is Sunday October 15, 2023
49ers rule out WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) vs. Browns

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2023 at 2:34 pm
ByNICK WAGONER

CLEVELAND — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns late in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

After Samuel was initially listed as questionable to return, the team ruled out that possibility just after halftime.

It was not immediately clear when or how Samuel injured the shoulder, though an injury update on his status as well as that of left tackle Trent Williams came at the same time, with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

Williams had his right ankle rolled up on but returned to the game a couple of offensive snaps later.

Samuel spent about 10 minutes in the blue medical tent during the second quarter before heading to the locker room for the rest of the first half. He had two carries for 11 yards before the injury.



