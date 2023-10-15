Today is Sunday October 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Saturday’s High School Football Scores 10/14/23

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2023 at 11:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Falls 24, Cypress Woods 17

¶ Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Austin 13

¶ Houston Lamar 72, Houston MSTC 0

¶ Humble Atascocita 67, Humble 13

¶ Laredo United 42, Eagle Pass 28

¶ Pasadena Dobie 41, Channelview 40

¶ SA Northside Brennan 49, SA Northside Stevens 7

¶ SA Northside Taft 17, Sotomayor 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ Houston Austin 40, Sharpstown 0

¶ Manvel 19, Richmond Foster 16

¶ SA Houston 28, SA McCollum 22

¶ Waller 38, Klein 21

CLASS 4A=

¶ Houston Wheatley 68, Houston Scarborough 8

CLASS 1A=

¶ Calvert 94, Burkeville 50

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Arlington Grace Prep 64, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 50, Beaumont Legacy Christian 19

¶ Lubbock Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 0

¶ Victoria St. Joseph 31, SA St. Anthony’s 0

OTHER=

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 42, Cypress Ranch 17

¶ Fort Bend Chargers 58, Williamson County Home School 12

¶ San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside Holmes 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC