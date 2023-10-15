Saturday’s High School Football Scores 10/14/23

Saturday’s High School Football Scores 10/14/23Posted/updated on: October 14, 2023 at 11:15 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Falls 24, Cypress Woods 17
¶ Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Austin 13
¶ Houston Lamar 72, Houston MSTC 0
¶ Humble Atascocita 67, Humble 13
¶ Laredo United 42, Eagle Pass 28
¶ Pasadena Dobie 41, Channelview 40
¶ SA Northside Brennan 49, SA Northside Stevens 7
¶ SA Northside Taft 17, Sotomayor 7
CLASS 5A=
¶ Houston Austin 40, Sharpstown 0
¶ Manvel 19, Richmond Foster 16
¶ SA Houston 28, SA McCollum 22
¶ Waller 38, Klein 21
CLASS 4A=
¶ Houston Wheatley 68, Houston Scarborough 8
CLASS 1A=
¶ Calvert 94, Burkeville 50
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Arlington Grace Prep 64, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7
¶ Bryan Allen Academy 50, Beaumont Legacy Christian 19
¶ Lubbock Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 0
¶ Victoria St. Joseph 31, SA St. Anthony’s 0
OTHER=
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 42, Cypress Ranch 17
¶ Fort Bend Chargers 58, Williamson County Home School 12
¶ San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside Holmes 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/