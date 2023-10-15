Today is Sunday October 15, 2023
State Fair of Texas evacuated and 1 man arrested after shooting

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2023 at 11:18 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Three people were injured Saturday night in a shooting resulting in the evacuation of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the fair’s food court at about 7:45 p.m., the Dallas Police Department said. Investigators determined one man shot at another man, resulting in three victims being shot and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. A suspect, who was not immediately identified, ran from the scene but officers located and arrested him. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting also was found, police said.

An earlier social media post by the Dallas police confirmed the park was being evacuated while the department investigated the shooting.

State Fair of Texas also posted a social media notice confirming the evacuation and the police investigation into the shooting.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes the park where the shooting occurred, posted a message saying he was briefed on the situation by Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. Bazaldua said the shooting involving two people who knew each other.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of people running along sidewalks and climbing barriers as they fled the area.



