North Texas beats Temple 45-14 for its first win as a member of the AAC

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2023 at 4:32 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Mori Maclin caught six passes for 163 yards and two scores, and North Texas beat Temple 45-14 on Saturday for its first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

North Texas had three scores of over 40 yards. Maclin caught a short pass before breaking two tackles along the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter. Oscar Adaway III went untouched for a 43-yard scoring run in the third. Maclin’s second touchdown was a 64-yarder to make it 38-14 with 8:17 left to play.

Adaway and Isaiah Johnson each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for North Texas (3-3, 1-1). The Mean Green defense also forced three turnovers in the second half — on interceptions by Ridge Texada, Nick Nakwaasah and Carson Kropp.

Quincy Patterson was intercepted three times for Temple (2-5, 0-3). He was 12 of 30 for 105 yards and he also carried it 24 times for 108 yards and a score. Patterson’s 113 yards rushing were the most by a Temple quarterback since Chris Coyer’s 184 yards at Ohio in 2011.

