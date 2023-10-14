USC Trojans land touted basketball prospect Trent Perry

ESPN 100 guard Trent Perry, one of the best basketball prospects in California, opted to stay home for college, announcing his commitment to USC on Friday night.

Perry chose the Trojans over a final six that included Stanford, Gonzaga, Oregon, Colorado and TCU.

“It’s close to home and the coaches really believe in me and my game,” Perry told ESPN. “The competition inside the Big Ten is going to be great. I love that challenge. I believe USC cannot only make me be a better player, but person, as well. I look forward to connecting with my teammates and someday with their great alumni.”

Perry took multiple official visits to USC, including one last spring. Throughout the course of his recruitment, he developed a strong relationship with coach Andy Enfield.

“He is calm and collected during games. He allows his players to play through their mistakes and is right there to correct them,” Perry said of Enfield. “He explained that I could be ‘the juice,’ meaning I have a great opportunity to be an impactful player in my home city if I work hard. To represent my home city excites me. I have lived in Los Angeles since seventh grade.”

A 6-foot-4 point guard out of Harvard-Westlake High (California), Perry is ranked No. 42 overall in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class, and the No. 10 point guard.

In 23 games with Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, Perry averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He was impressive at the Nike Peach Jam in July, scoring at least 14 points in five of his final six games.

Perry is a cerebral point guard who is steady, solid and a great decision-maker. He competes with a high basketball IQ, handles with confidence and control in tight spaces or in the open floor. He understands when to move the ball, create for others, run the team or make a scoring play. If he’s open, he can make shots or score. Perry’s leadership should also be an asset for USC.

He will be expected to help replace Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class and arguably the best NBA prospect in college basketball this season. The Trojans are likely to lose Collier and returning all-conference guard Boogie Ellis, the team’s leading scorer last season.

“Trent Perry is a big-time winner and person,” Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said.

The two helped lead the Wolverines to the CIF Open Division state championship last season.

Perry is the second commitment in the 2024 class for USC, joining a familiar face: ESPN 100 shooting guard Liam Campbell (No. 76). The two players attended Harvard-Westlake together as freshmen.

“I know him and trust him,” Perry said.

