Family Dollar issues mass nationwide recall on toothpaste, vitamins, pain relievers and more

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2023 at 4:24 am

(NEW YORK) -- Variety discount store Family Dollar recently initiated multiple recalls on products ranging from over-the-counter drugs to toothpaste sold at regional chains in nearly two dozen states.

The company first issued an announcement Oct. 5, which was published Oct. 10 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alerting Family Dollar shoppers of a voluntary recall on "over-the-counter drugs and medical devices" that had been "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and inadvertently shipped" to some of its stores from June 1 through Sept. 21, 2023.

The wide range of recalled items includes cold medicine, pain relievers, mouthwash, moisturizer, vitamins and more. Affected products were sold in 23 states from June 1 through Oct. 4, 2023.

"To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this voluntary recall," the company statement read. "This recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution."

Family Dollar did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

"Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the company statement continued.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items are able to return them to the purchase location without a receipt for a refund.

A full list of recalled items, as well as the states impacted, can be found on the FDA's website.

Family Dollar experienced a similar issue earlier this spring when it voluntarily recalled seven Advil products that it said were also stored at the wrong temperature.



