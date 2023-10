Lindale rescinds boil water notice

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2023 at 4:23 pm

LINDALE – The City of Lindale’s boil water notice has been rescinded. The notice was put into effect Wednesday afternoon after contractors hit a water line on Highway 16 West. Darcey Harris from the City of Lindale, emailed the cancellation of the boil water notice Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

