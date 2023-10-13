Today is Friday October 13, 2023
3 East Texas men arrested in solicitation sting

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2023 at 3:01 pm
3 East Texas men arrested in solicitation stingTYLER – Our news colleagues at KETK report that three East Texas men were arrested Thursday and Friday by the Department of Public Safety after an undercover sting. According to officials with DPS, the investigation was led by their criminal investigations division and coordinated stings led to the arrests. Ian Bell, 20 of Tyler, was arrested on Thursday for online solicitation of a minor. Sergio Rubalcava, 28 of Kilgore, was arrested on Friday for soliciting someone under 18 and Tyler Sieber, 28 of Whitehouse, was arrested on Friday for online solicitation of a minor. They are each being held on a $100,000 bond.



