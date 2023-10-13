Third man sentenced in connection to a Tyler shooting

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2023 at 1:35 pm

TYLER – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for aggravated robbery in connection to the fatal shooting of a Tyler teen. Our news partners at KETK report that Lorenzo Martinez entered a guilty plea and subsequently received a sentence on Friday. The charge of robbery arises from an incident that occurred in 2021, involving a shooting outside a residence on Omega Drive in Tyler, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Jesse McNeely. Martinez and his co-defendant, Andres Urrutia, were arrested a few days following the shooting incident in Galveston County. They were subsequently transported to Tyler and booked into the Smith County Jail.

