Today is Friday October 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Activists support reproductive rights at the U.S. border

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2023 at 9:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TIJUANA (AP) — A recent ruling by Mexico’s Supreme Court ending federal criminal penalties for abortion will eventually expand access to the procedure. Meanwhile, the decision prompted reactions from activists on both sides of the debate. While some legal and religious barriers remain in place in the mostly Catholic country, several organizations of “acompañantes,” or volunteers who support women wanting to terminate a pregnancy, feel ready to take the next step. In Tijuana, a city located on the U.S.-Mexico border, Colectiva Bloodys y Projects expects to replicate some of its strategies in California, working locally with migrants waiting to cross and expanding their knowledge on abortion and reproductive health.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC