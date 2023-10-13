Activists support reproductive rights at the U.S. border

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2023 at 9:20 am

TIJUANA (AP) — A recent ruling by Mexico’s Supreme Court ending federal criminal penalties for abortion will eventually expand access to the procedure. Meanwhile, the decision prompted reactions from activists on both sides of the debate. While some legal and religious barriers remain in place in the mostly Catholic country, several organizations of “acompañantes,” or volunteers who support women wanting to terminate a pregnancy, feel ready to take the next step. In Tijuana, a city located on the U.S.-Mexico border, Colectiva Bloodys y Projects expects to replicate some of its strategies in California, working locally with migrants waiting to cross and expanding their knowledge on abortion and reproductive health.

