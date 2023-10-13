Man found guilty in 2018 homicide

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2023 at 8:41 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — A 43-year-old man, Carlton Grant, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in Upshur County after being convicted of a 2018 capital murder. According to our news partner KETK, the body of Rachel Rhoads, 24, was discovered on April 1, 2018 off FM 726, near Highway 154, just one day after she was reported missing. At the time of the discovery, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said circumstances surrounding Rhoads’ death “were suspicious” and then ruled her death a homicide. In a press release from the district attorney’s office, Grant and an accomplice, Lindsey Jo McFadden, 35, walked to Rhoads’ home in the Flamingo Trailer Park to visit her roommate. Neither of them had a vehicle and when they met Rhoads, and asked her for a ride, which she agreed to do. When the group got into the vehicle, Grant choked her with a device made of wire. He then pulled her into the backseat of the car and began punching her and placed a zip tie around her neck.

