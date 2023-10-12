Today is Thursday October 12, 2023
Former ‘Teletubbies’ sun baby is pregnant with first child

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 4:36 pm
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the Teletubbies sun baby is about to have a baby of her own.

Jess Smith, who was cast as the iconic sun baby from the children’s TV series Teletubbies at only 9 months old, is expecting her first child with her partner, Ricky Latham.

Smith made the announcement in an Instagram post Tuesday. “When two becomes three,” she captioned a photograph of an ultrasound.

Latham made his own Instagram post poking fun at all the press coverage they've received, sharing a screenshot of an article announcing their pregnancy.

“I’m famous,” Latham captioned his post. “Got my 15 minutes of fame. I’m accepting interviews.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



