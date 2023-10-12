Today is Thursday October 12, 2023
Henderson man arrested for possession of firearm, drugs in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 3:54 pm
Henderson man arrested for possession of firearm, drugs in Rusk CountyHENDERSON – According to a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office release and our news partners at KETK, a Henderson man was charged with felony of possession of a controlled substance. Joel Gibbs Jr., 47, of Henderson, was arrested at the scene where a search warrant was being executed after deputies allegedly found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a prohibited weapon. His bond was set at $80,000.



