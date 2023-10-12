Today is Thursday October 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gilmer ISD teacher on leave after alleged inappropriate communication with student

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gilmer ISD teacher on leave after alleged inappropriate communication with studentGILMER – A Gilmer ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate communication with a student according to our colleagues at KETK. In a letter sent to Gilmer ISD parents Wednesday night, Superintendent Rick Albritton assured parents that the district “is taking all responsive action necessary and appropriate, including removal of the educator pending investigation and reporting to the appropriate authorities.” Albritton told KETK News that police have been notified and an internal investigation is underway. Parents or students with information relevant to the investigation are asked to contact Albritton at 903-841-7400.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC