Gilmer ISD teacher on leave after alleged inappropriate communication with student

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 3:50 pm

GILMER – A Gilmer ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate communication with a student according to our colleagues at KETK. In a letter sent to Gilmer ISD parents Wednesday night, Superintendent Rick Albritton assured parents that the district “is taking all responsive action necessary and appropriate, including removal of the educator pending investigation and reporting to the appropriate authorities.” Albritton told KETK News that police have been notified and an internal investigation is underway. Parents or students with information relevant to the investigation are asked to contact Albritton at 903-841-7400.

