Former Rusk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with inmate

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 3:45 pm
Former Rusk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with inmateRUSK COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday an internal investigation led to the arrest of a former employee. Officials said that Kaitlyn Rhodes was arrested for two felony offenses related to bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility and having an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody. “Rhodes has been separated from her employment with Rusk County,” officials said. “Since criminal prosecution is pending, no additional information can be released by the sheriff’s office at this time.” Her bonds totaled $50,000.



