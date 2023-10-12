Today is Thursday October 12, 2023
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are married and anxious in new ‘The Curse’ trailer

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 3:15 pm
Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Nathan Fielder fans, get ready because he has a new show for you.

The full trailer for the new series The Curse dropped Thursday, and it stars Fielder and Emma Stone as Asher and Whitney Siegel, a married couple working as HGTV house flippers.

From the minds of Benny Safdie and Fielder, the new A24 series will explore “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” the official description reads.

While shooting B-roll for their home renovation series, Asher donates $100 to a young girl. When he changes his mind and rips the cash out of the child’s hands, she puts a curse on him.

From that moment on, things get weird.

A montage with unsettling music and footage of arrests, high-speed driving, children running away and fake smiles close out the trailer, which ends with someone offscreen telling Stone’s Whitney, “Everyone will see who you truly are.”

The Curse will stream November 10 on Paramount+ through their Showtime add-on. It premieres November 12 on Showtime.

