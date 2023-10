Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are married and anxious in new ‘The Curse’ trailer

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 3:15 pm

Nathan FielderĀ fans, get ready because he has a new show for you.

TheĀ full trailerĀ for the new seriesĀ The CurseĀ dropped Thursday, and it stars Fielder andĀ Emma StoneĀ as Asher and Whitney Siegel, a married couple working as HGTV house flippers.

From the minds ofĀ Benny SafdieĀ and Fielder, the new A24 series will explore ā€œhow an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,ā€ the official description reads.

While shooting B-roll for their home renovation series, Asher donates $100 to a young girl. When he changes his mind and rips the cash out of the childā€™s hands, she puts a curse on him.

From that moment on, things get weird.

A montage with unsettling music and footage of arrests, high-speed driving, children running away and fake smiles close out the trailer, which ends with someone offscreen telling Stoneā€™s Whitney, ā€œEveryone will see who you truly are.ā€

The CurseĀ will stream November 10 on Paramount+ through their Showtime add-on. It premieres November 12 on Showtime.

