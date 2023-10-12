Today is Thursday October 12, 2023
Longview ISD to Receive $3.2M grant

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 2:21 pm
Longview ISD to Receive .2M grantLONGVIEW – According to a release, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that the Longview ISD was awarded a federal grant of $3.2 million to support the development and implementation of magnet schools. Senator Cornyn is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary committees. The Longview ISD has 5 magnet schools total: Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Ned. E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy and East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.



