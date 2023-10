Death of newborn under investigation

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 9:33 am

HARRISON COUNTY — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-month-old. According to our news partner KETK, on Tuesday, authorities received reports that a baby had been been taken to a local hospital and then later flown to a children’s hospital in Dallas. The hospital declared the newborn brain dead Wednesday. An autopsy has been ordered.

