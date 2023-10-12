Today is Thursday October 12, 2023
Suspect in pro cyclist’s murder briefly escapes from officers

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 8:05 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers Wednesday after a visit to a doctor. A Travis County sheriff’s spokeswoman says Kaitlin Armstrong was being escorted by two officers when she ran. Armstrong made it more than a block into a neighborhood. But officers say they never lost sight of her before she was caught. Armstrong is charged with murder in the May 2022 shooting of Wilson, a gravel and mountain bike racer. Authorities say Armstrong fled the country before she was eventually caught in Costa Rica.



