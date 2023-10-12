Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton remains in ICU as donations pour in

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 8:02 am

HOUSTON (AP) – The family of Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton says she is “continuing to fight.” Retton is in intensive care at a Texas hospital with a rare form of pneumonia. Retton’s oldest daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer says the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the 1984 Olympic gold medalist. The family has received more than $275,000 in donations to a fund intended to help Retton pay her medical bills. Schrepfer did not get into specifics of Retton’s condition, saying it’s a “day to day process.”

