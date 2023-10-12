Student suspended over hairstyle sent to alternative education program

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2023 at 8:02 am

MONT BELVIEU (AP) – A Black student who spent more than a month on in-school suspension over his dreadlocks has been told he will be removed from his Texas high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday. Darryl George was suspended Aug. 31 at his Houston-area school. School officials say George’s dreadlocks violate the district’s dress code regarding hair length for boys. The principal says in a letter provided to The Associated Press by the family that he will be sent to EPIC, an alternative school program, from Oct. 12 through Nov. 29 for “failure to comply” with multiple campus and classroom regulations.

