2 Tyler girls at center of Amber Alert found, father arrested

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2023 at 4:01 pm

TYLER – An Amber Alert was issued by the Tyler Police Department for two Tyler girls Tuesday night. The girls are identified as 7-year-old Audrey Lee and 9-year-old Ella Lee according to our news colleagues at KETK. At approximately 6 p.m. the girls’ father, Chase Lee, took them from their home located on the 8400 block of Cambridge after reportedly committing an aggravated assault on their mother. Police located Chase Lee and his two daughters at a hotel at 220 East Grande in Tyler. The girls are reportedly safe and being returned to their mother, and Chase was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $400,000.

