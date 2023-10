City of Lindale posts boil water notice for local roads

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2023 at 3:59 pm

LINDALE – The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice due to an outage. The roads that are effected are CR 4183, CR 4199, Loring Ln, Springcrest Ln, Sentinel Ln and FM 16W on both sides of the road to city limits. Those with questions are urged to contact the City of Lindale at 903-882-4948.

Go Back