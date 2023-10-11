City of Tyler wins statewide excellence award

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2023 at 4:01 pm

DALLAS – During the 2023 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in Dallas, the City of Tyler received a 2023 Municipal Excellence Award in communication programs for cities over 25,000 in population. The award recognized the City of Tyler for our city-wide editorial process.

The City of Tyler implemented a city-wide editorial process that encapsulates all departments’ marketing campaigns and ties actions to concrete deliverables. The communication team meets with each department annually to identify marketing goals and develops a comprehensive work plan, with check-ins and updates throughout the year. Since implementing this process, the City’s content creation has increased by 72 percent, crisis communication has improved, and City employees outside the Communications Team have been empowered to become communication best practice ambassadors to their departments, improving cross-collaboration and teamwork across the organization.

The communication team taught the city-wide editorial process to other cities at state and national conferences and during one-on-one sessions.

The City of Tyler was also a top three finalist in the public works category for Keep Tyler Beautiful’s (KTyB) Park Restroom Murals. The project launched in 2019 to transform park bathrooms and storage areas into artworks that match their park location. KTyB’s goal is to install at least one beautiful piece of art in each of the City’s 28 parks.

“We are very proud of our award-winning team,” said Mayor Don Warren.

TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance. Innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing resident participation, and reaching higher service levels are all daily occurrences in Texas cities, and they deserve recognition. This awards program seeks out the best of these programs to honor.

TML is a voluntary association of 1,175 Texas cities. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their cities—the League provides support and services to city governments. The City of Tyler is a member of TML.

