Rose City Music Festival road closures

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2023 at 1:59 pm

TYLER – The Rose City Music Festival in Downtown Tyler kicks off this weekend, and our news partner KETK reports that there will be multiple road closures around the area starting Friday morning. City officials say that Downtown businesses will remain open, and that parking at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage is encouraged. Here’s a full list of road closures for the event:

10:30 a.m.

Closure of the square portion of Broadway (rerouting northbound and southbound traffic around the square)

South Broadway will be reduced to only the right lane going north bound (Traffic must turn right on Erwin Street)

East Erwin Street will be reduced to only the right lane

Spring Avenue will be reduced to only the right lane

East Ferguson will be reduced to only the right lane (Traffic must turn right on North Broadway)

5 p.m.

The west side of the Downtown Square will closed to thru traffic

Erwin Street will be closed at Bois D Arc Avenue

Ferguson Street closed at Bois D Arc Avenue

5:30 p.m.

Southbound traffic on North Broadway will be directed to turn right on Locust Street

Full closure of downtown square on all sides (There will be no northbound lane open and all traffic must take Elm Street to Spring Avenue)

College Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Locust Street

Streets will be reopened at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

