Today is Wednesday October 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan days after devastating weekend quakes

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2023 at 5:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken Western Afghanistan, just days after two quakes of the same magnitude left more than 1,200 dead.

The quake struck 28 kilometers (17.39 miles) Northwest of Herāt, Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey, which monitors worldwide earthquakes.

No details were immediately available on the impact of the quake, which struck at 12:41 a.m. UTC Wednesday.

It was followed by a 5.0-magnitude quake in the same general area a few minutes later. A 4.1 hit Chahār Burj, which is located southeast of Herāt, according to the USGS data.

The death toll from the strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan over the weekend rose to at least 1,294 on Sunday, with more than 1,600 injured, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC